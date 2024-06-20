ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 1,212,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,416,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

