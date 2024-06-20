ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.86. 345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

