PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Senior Officer Sells C$22,050.00 in Stock

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$22,050.00.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Price Performance
Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) stock opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$6.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$606.96 million and a P/E ratio of -154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.
About PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V)
