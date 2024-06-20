PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Senior Officer Sells C$22,050.00 in Stock

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$22,050.00.

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) stock opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$6.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$606.96 million and a P/E ratio of -154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

