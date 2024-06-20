Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Lifted by William Blair

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Twist Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

TWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $55.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $37,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,238.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,163 shares of company stock valued at $666,151. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

