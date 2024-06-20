Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Reduced by Analyst

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ FY2026 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

ARE stock opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

