Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Issued By Cormark

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chesswood Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chesswood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 2.5 %

TSE CHW opened at C$3.51 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$9.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 44.92. The firm has a market cap of C$65.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.20). Chesswood Group had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of C$68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.90 million.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

