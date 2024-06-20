Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Disc Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.62) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($9.52) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($8.06) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 59.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 353,382 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Disc Medicine by 349.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 150,209 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 145,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

