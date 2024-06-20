Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raised by Analyst

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.30. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $71.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 310,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.