Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aurania Resources Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Aurania Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurania Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ARU opened at C$0.45 on Wednesday. Aurania Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

