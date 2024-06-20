Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $11.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2024 earnings at $11.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.38.

NUE opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average of $178.21. Nucor has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $3,481,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Nucor by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Nucor by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

