Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.150–0.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$320.0 million. Quantum also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.62. Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.
