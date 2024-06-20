Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.150–0.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$320.0 million. Quantum also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.62. Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.