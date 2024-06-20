Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 18,987 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 18,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $22,594.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,900.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OptiNose Stock Performance
Shares of OPTN stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.10.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
OPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
