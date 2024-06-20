Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 18,987 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 18,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $22,594.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,900.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in OptiNose by 34.0% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,038,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 516,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

