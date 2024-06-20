Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Raymond James by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Raymond James by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 26.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.8 %

RJF opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

