Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading 5.8% Higher

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.50. 199,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,185,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,467 shares of company stock valued at $300,862. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

