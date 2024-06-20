Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. Kolibri Global Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

