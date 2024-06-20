Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.55 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $208.51 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 229,071 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

