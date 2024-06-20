Residential Secure Income plc (RESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RESI stock opened at GBX 47.85 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.60 million, a P/E ratio of -383.85 and a beta of 0.19. Residential Secure Income has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 67.80 ($0.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.13.

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

