ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $212.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

