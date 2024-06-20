Reviewing Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) and Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO)

Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lobo EV Technologies and Fox Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lobo EV Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fox Factory 0 5 1 0 2.17

Fox Factory has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.32%. Given Fox Factory’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Lobo EV Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lobo EV Technologies $15.48 million 1.01 $970,000.00 N/A N/A Fox Factory $1.46 billion 1.39 $120.85 million $1.79 27.26

This table compares Lobo EV Technologies and Fox Factory’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Lobo EV Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lobo EV Technologies and Fox Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lobo EV Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fox Factory 5.41% 10.56% 6.45%

Summary

Fox Factory beats Lobo EV Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services. It offers electric vehicles and accessories, such as two-wheeled e-bicycles and e-mopeds, three-wheeled electric vehicles, four-wheeled electric off-highway shuttles, batteries, and parts and accessories, as well as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. The company provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services for automotive electronics, such as multimedia interactive systems, multifunctional rear-view mirrors, and dash-cams. The company was formerly known as LOBO AI Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. in December 2021. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Wealthford Capital Ltd.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products. It also provides suspension tuning services, as well as wheels, off-road tires and accessories. In addition, the company offers mountain and gravel bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chainrings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as baseball and softball products comprising metal bats, wood bats, apparel and accessories, batting gloves, fielding gloves, and bags and protective equipment under the Marucci brand. The company serves aftermarket applications products under the BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, SCA, and Custom Wheel House brands; and mountain bikes, e-bikes, and gravel bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

