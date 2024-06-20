Reviewing Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nano Labs and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A NXP Semiconductors 1 6 14 0 2.62

NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $267.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.33%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $11.06 million 1.07 -$35.70 million N/A N/A NXP Semiconductors $13.28 billion 5.23 $2.80 billion $10.83 25.06

This table compares Nano Labs and NXP Semiconductors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Nano Labs has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A NXP Semiconductors 21.24% 37.65% 13.71%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Nano Labs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

