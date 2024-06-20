Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) PT Set at C$45.50 by National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) has been given a C$45.50 target price by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$38.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$37.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$406.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.7984425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Richelieu Hardware

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40. In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$236,000.40. Also, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. Corporate insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

Featured Articles

