Robert I. Kauffman Sells 8,251 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $82,757.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,264,839 shares in the company, valued at $32,746,335.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HGTY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hagerty by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

