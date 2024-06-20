Robert I. Kauffman Sells 8,251 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $82,757.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,264,839 shares in the company, valued at $32,746,335.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE HGTY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 0.78.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
