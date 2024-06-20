Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $263,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,815 shares in the company, valued at $19,867,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 943,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,867,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $286,005.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,365,507 shares of company stock worth $25,995,973 in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

