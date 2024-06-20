Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.93. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 4,102,051 shares trading hands.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the third quarter worth about $6,640,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 435.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 859,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 699,379 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

