Roth Capital Comments on Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:KEI)

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KEI opened at C$4.67 on Wednesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.82 and a 12 month high of C$6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.56. The firm has a market cap of C$166.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.48.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy ( TSE:KEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.45 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 29.11%.

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.