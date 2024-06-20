Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 198.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,155 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.5% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

