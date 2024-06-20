Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 250 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.8% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Emprise Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.41. The company has a market cap of $302.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

