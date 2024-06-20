Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 57.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 276,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 101,078 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $1,611,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $2,837,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $151.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $157.58. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.78.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

