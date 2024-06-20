Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Senior Officer Aaron Triplett Sells 130,000 Shares

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Aaron Triplett sold 130,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$171,600.00.

Aaron Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Aaron Triplett sold 240,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$319,200.00.

Rusoro Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

RML stock opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$778.49 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.05.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining ( CVE:RML ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

