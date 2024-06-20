RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 806 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.78 and a 200 day moving average of $170.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

