Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $131.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $119.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $128.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after buying an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,852,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

