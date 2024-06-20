S. R. Schill & Associates Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 150,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 211,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $214.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

