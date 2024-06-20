Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SABR. Bank of America cut their target price on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SABR

Sabre Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SABR stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Sabre has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.02 million. Analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,419.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 587,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,241.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 43.3% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 5.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sabre by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 91,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.