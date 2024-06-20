SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $329,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $105.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

