Sarah A. Halliday Sells 1,325 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $192.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBT Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

