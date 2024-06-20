Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

