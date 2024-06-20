Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Sets New 52-Week High at $275.00

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 273.08 ($3.47), with a volume of 211474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.50 ($3.48).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of £666.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,470.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24,000.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

