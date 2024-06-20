Seaport Res Ptn Comments on NextEra Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.38. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NEE opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

