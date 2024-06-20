Sebastian Wahl Sells 45,000 Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX) Stock

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Wahl sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$12,150.00.
Sebastian Wahl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Sebastian Wahl sold 80,000 shares of Silver X Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$20,168.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Sebastian Wahl sold 26,000 shares of Silver X Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$5,980.00.
Silver X Mining Price Performance
Shares of AGX opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.52. Silver X Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.35.
About Silver X Mining
Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.
