Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Trading Down 0.9%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.07. 47,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 768,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services.

