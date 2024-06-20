Short Interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expands By 5.3%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 34,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BCRX opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,898.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Natixis lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.