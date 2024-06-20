Short Interest in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rises By 5.2%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

