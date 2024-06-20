Short Interest in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Grows By 5.6%

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after acquiring an additional 479,339 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,872,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 399,231 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $5,509,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

