Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Increases By 5.1%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Immutep Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Immutep has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.
About Immutep
Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.
