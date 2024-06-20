Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Increases By 5.1%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immutep Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Immutep by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Immutep has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

See Also

