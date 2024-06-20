Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

SILK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Argus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 9.62. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $710,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 395.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 328,404 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $18,981,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,518,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after buying an additional 82,548 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

