Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Trading Down 0.4%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.71 and last traded at $105.71. 1,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.13.

Singapore Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.8867 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

