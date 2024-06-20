Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 525,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 164,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

SKYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

