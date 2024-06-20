Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Down 1.4%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.02 and last traded at C$11.04. Approximately 61,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 93,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.
SGR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
