SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stake Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,461,000 after buying an additional 865,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after buying an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,351,000 after buying an additional 83,588 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,075,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

