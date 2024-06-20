Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD) Receives C$11.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

SGD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Snowline Gold Price Performance

Shares of SGD opened at C$5.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$858.48 million, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.92. Snowline Gold has a one year low of C$3.29 and a one year high of C$6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.55.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Snowline Gold Company Profile

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

